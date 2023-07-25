Liberia: Murder Suspect Resurfaces in Ganta As Police Invite Married Couples for Questioning

Ganta — A Sierra Leoneian national who was accused of killing a woman at the F-2 Guest House in Ganta, Nimba County has returned a month after the incident.

BY Franklin Doloquee/ Nimba County

Abraham Mohammed has been accused by the Korwood family after the body of their daughter Oretha Korwood was discovered dead in the F-2 Guest House in Ganta.

Since the incident last month, Mohammed has been at large, but upon his return to Ganta Monday he denied his involvement in the murder of Oretha.

The Korwood family also accused the Women and Children Protection Division of the Liberia National Police Commander Jenkins N.Mangou and his principal Deputy Alexander Franklin of receiving 5,000 USD in bribe to allow Mohammed leave the country.

Since the incident occurred, police are yet to effect any arrest, but told our correspondent that they are still in search of the Murder Suspect.

Augustus Korwood and Nohn Korwood, relatives of the deceased openly accused their son in-law Mohammed for having a hand in the murder of their daughter.

Police sources told our correspondent said the officers were not involved into any acts after completing a week-long Police investigation in Monrovia.

Our Nimba County correspondent also gathered report that Augustus Korwood and his wife Nohn Korwood openly apologized to police in Ganta for what they referred to as "false Identity" after they saw their daughter and son in- law with their children.

Addressing reporters in Ganta, Mohammed told journalists that he is not a murderer but rather an in-law to the Korwood's family and they have been living together for a long period of time.

According to him ,his wife Oretha Korwood left in Sierra Leone when he came to Ganta, Nimba County - Liberia to speak with his family members who are living in Liberia.

He called on the Police to forgive his in-law for the mis-information he provided to the public.

Since the the incident occured there has been no information about the body of the woman including family members.