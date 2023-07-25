Nigeria: BBNaija All Stars - Mercy Eke Gets 'Immunity' From Fake Eviction

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has won immunity from this week's possible nominations for eviction in the ongoing TV reality show.

Mercy Eke, who popular as Lambo, won the immunity following a searh for black challenge.

All 20 housemates in the BBNaija All-Stars House were made to search for two black envelopes hidden in the house.

Few minutes into the game, Mercy Eke found an envelope first under the rug in the sitting room.

The content of Mercy's envelope reads, "Congratulations, you have won immunity from this week's nominations."

Meanwhile, a second envelope hidden in the house as well was found by Frodd behind the Head of House chair. But, Seyi claimed he found the same envelope first.

The inscription on the second black envelope reads, "better luck next time."

Meanwhile, for flouting Biggie's rule in the challenge, the trio of Kiddwaya, Tolanibaj and Princess were disqualified from the search.

However, all housemates are safe from possible eviction, but only the Head of Head Adekunle knows about it.