Nigeria: Emefiele Arrives Court for Arraignment Over Illegal Procession of Firearm

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has arrived the Federal High Court in Lagos for his arraignment over allegations of illegal possession of firearms.

Emefiele was brought to court at about 9:20am on Tuesday morning by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He is to be arraigned on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

The federal government had on July 13, 2023, filed a two-count charge of illegal processions of firearm and ammunition against the suspended CBN Governor.

The Federal government in the charge sheet, seen by our correspondent, accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.

The government maintained that the offences are contrary to section 4 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, the suspended CBN Governor was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

Emefiele had been in DSS custody since June 10 for "investigative reasons", according to the agency.

