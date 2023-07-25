Nigeria: Emefiele Arrives Court for Arraignment Over Illegal Procession of Firearm

25 July 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has arrived the Federal High Court in Lagos for his arraignment over allegations of illegal possession of firearms.

Emefiele was brought to court at about 9:20am on Tuesday morning by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He is to be arraigned on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

The federal government had on July 13, 2023, filed a two-count charge of illegal processions of firearm and ammunition against the suspended CBN Governor.

The Federal government in the charge sheet, seen by our correspondent, accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.

The government maintained that the offences are contrary to section 4 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, the suspended CBN Governor was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

Emefiele had been in DSS custody since June 10 for "investigative reasons", according to the agency.

Details Later....

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.