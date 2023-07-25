Nigeria: Ondo Mourns Victims of Deadly Oil Tanker Explosion

A pregnant woman, three children and 15 others were reportedly burnt to death in the incident

Ondo State is in mourning over the death of more than a dozen people in a petrol tanker explosion that occurred on Sunday evening.

A pregnant woman, three children and 15 others were reportedly burnt to death in the incident. It happened on Showboy Road, opposite Optima Filling Station in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Eyewitnesses said the tanker had fallen into a ditch after the driver lost control. As the content gushed out, many residents and passers rushed over with buckets and jerry cans to scoop fuel.

According to a report by Nigerian Tribune newspaper, a fire which started when the petrol trickled into a kitchen in a nearby house, ignited the fatal explosion.

Explaining how the incident occurred, a resident of the area, Tijani Diekola, is quited in the report: "What actually happened was that the fuel started spilling into a stream in the area, while the residents continued to scoop it with buckets and kegs.

"Unfortunately, a woman was cooking in her kitchen when the inflammable product on the water caught fire, burning the woman to death, while the fire travelled back to the tanker.

"A pregnant woman crossing the stream with three other minors was caught in the river, and all were burnt beyond recognition with the cash she was holding.

"No one could move to rescue them because of the intensity of the fire. Some other people who were close to the tanker were also badly affected. Their remains were packed this morning," Mr Diekola said.

A survivor of the incident, Auwalu Saliu, told the newspaper that he fled the scene when he heard a loud explosion from the said kitchen about 200 metres away.

However, he said many other people were too busy scooping fuel to pay attention to the explosion until the fire engulfed them.

"I am an okada rider. The tanker fell at about 4:30pm and I joined other people to rush to the scene where I met many people scooping fuel. I joined them after the rain stopped.

"I parked my motorcycle and came down, and after some time, we heard a loud explosion and the fire moved through the water. There was another loud explosion, and before we knew what was happening, the whole place was in flames.

"We ran away from the tanker. We were over 100 scooping the fuel directly from the tanker. I also joined them to run away. Some people who were trying to run away with their scooped fuel were caught by the fire.

"Many more people would have died if the fire had started from the tanker, but it started within the residential area where a woman was said to be cooking. The woman died instantly."

Another resident told PREMIUM TIMES that he was in a church nearby when the explosion occured.

"We were inside the church when we heard that tanker fell," he said.

"The rain was also falling and people were taking fuel.

"Three children died and we have counted over 15 bodies. A pregnant woman that wanted to buy the fuel also died. The money is still with her."

The Ondo State government, in a statement on Monday signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, led in mourning the victims of the incident.

"With deep regrets and sadness, we mourn the tragic death of our fellow citizens in an explosion from a fuel-laden tanker in Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area.

"The government and people of the state are devastated by this unfortunate tragedy, which is not only gripping, but mind-numbing. It is a tragedy that should not have occurred. Our hearts go out to the victims of the fuel tanker explosion and their families.

"This is a most horrendous way to die. We are shocked and traumatised as we express the depth of our grief for the victims of the explosion.

"The state will reach out to the victims' families. Whatever circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident must be discouraged.

"This is one tragedy too many and it is our joint responsibility to ensure this does not happen again. May God grant repose to the souls of the departed and succour to their families."

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state also lamented the tragedy.

"The loss of lives in Ore, Odigbo Local Government area of Ondo State on Sunday, came to us as a terribly shocking news. It was an unfortunate and lamentable occurrence," Alex Kalejaiye, the party spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday.

"The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) mourns the untimely but avoidable death of the victims. It was a painfully touching scene.

"The party urges Nigerians to be more careful with explosive items, no matter the level of temptation. Petroleum products give no notice before explosion.

"Times are hard, no doubts, but we are very certain that the situation will begin to relax very soon. We need to stay safe, and in good health to keep hope alive.

"We deeply sympathise with the bereaved families, friends, and the Ore community. We pray God to comfort them. May the souls of the victims rest in peace."