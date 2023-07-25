Nigeria: Emefiele Granted N20m Bail

25 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Innocent Anaba

Suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, today (Tuesday) was granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

He was granted bail in the sum of N20million and a surety in like sum.

The bail followed a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearm brought against him by the Department of State Service, DSS.

Recall that Emefiele has been in DSS custody for over a month.

Emefiele's lawyer, Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN, had after his client pleaded not guilty to the two count charge, applied for his bail, contending that the offense for which Emefiele was changed is bailable.

Emefiele was brought to court in a white Hillux Pick-up van, with the plate number covered, around 9.23a.m.

On arrival at the court, Emefiele stepped down from the van and was assisted by a female, whose identity could not be confirmed at press time.

He was assisted to the court room of Justice Nicolas Oweibo, trial judge in the matter

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.