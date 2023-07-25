Nigeria: Emefiele Granted N20m Bail

Suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, today (Tuesday) was granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

He was granted bail in the sum of N20million and a surety in like sum.

The bail followed a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearm brought against him by the Department of State Service, DSS.

Recall that Emefiele has been in DSS custody for over a month.

Emefiele's lawyer, Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN, had after his client pleaded not guilty to the two count charge, applied for his bail, contending that the offense for which Emefiele was changed is bailable.

Emefiele was brought to court in a white Hillux Pick-up van, with the plate number covered, around 9.23a.m.

On arrival at the court, Emefiele stepped down from the van and was assisted by a female, whose identity could not be confirmed at press time.

He was assisted to the court room of Justice Nicolas Oweibo, trial judge in the matter