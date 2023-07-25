Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Governor Unveils Ambitious Economic Blueprint

Mr Eno talked about 'igniting' the agricultural revolution in the state through integrated farms and investment in oil palm plantations.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Monday, unveiled an ambitious economic blueprint aimed at moving the "needle of development" in the state further.

In his speech at the event, themed "The Akwa Ibom Dialogue" held at Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort in Uyo, where he formally unveiled the economic blueprint - "ARISE AGENDA", the governor promised to develop all sectors of the state economy.

He added that he could have gone ahead to implement the blueprint but needed to expose it for further analysis for the people to buy in and "take ownership" of its articulation and eventual implementation.

The governor had, during the electioneering campaign, said he would prioritise agriculture and rural development to reduce rural-urban migration.

Mr Eno, at the ceremony, broke the eight-point "ARISE AGENDA" into 17 focal sectors, detailing what it would achieve within a "short to medium and long terms" framework.

Ministry of Internal Security

The governor, amongst other things, promised to create a ministry focusing on internal security.

Although Nigeria's constitution does not allow for state police, some states, particularly in the South-west region, have created security formations to tackle internal security in their domains.

The governor, in his speech, did not state how the proposed ministry would function, but if implemented, Akwa Ibom will be the first South-south state to have a special ministry for internal security.

He also talked about "igniting" the agricultural revolution in the state through integrated farms and investment in oil palm plantations. He also spoke about investment in education and tourism.

"We will construct model primary and secondary schools in each of the three senatorial districts and protect our environment through renewable energy.

"We will equip our people with the necessary skills to be competitive, and plans are in top gear to set up the Ibom Leadership Entrepreneurial Development Centre. We will invest deeply in the tourism industry, which today, thanks to Ibom Air, has made our state, a destination of choice for Nigerians and foreigners."

Medical City

In addition to the provision of clean and potable water, electricity and good roads, Mr Eno promised to rebuild Primary Healthcare Centres and establish Medical City along a corridor between Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital in Uyo and Four Points By Sheraton Hotels in Ikot Ekpene.

"In Agriculture, we will develop full value chains for the major economic crops in the State, using farm settlement schemes and integrated farm systems.

"We will deploy a host of women empowerment initiatives, and encourage and assist women in business start-ups and entrepreneurial ventures.

"We will provide massive skills acquisition initiatives to empower youths; revive and promote inter-school sporting activities where new talents in sports will be discovered.

"In Information Technology (ICT), we will encourage automated processes and entrench e-governance by gradually migrating from a manual mode of operations to a digital mode in the public service and ensure the effective operations of AKWAGIS for ease of doing business in the state.

"We will provide improved environmental management practices, develop the blue economy, and encourage recycling waste material to create wealth from waste. We will provide affordable housing units across the State," Mr Eno said.

Speaking at the occasion, the former governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel, who performed the formal launch of the blueprint, urged the people to support Mr Eno to succeed.

Mr Eno, who served as commissioner for Lands and Water Resources under Mr Emmanuel, succeeded his former boss as governor of the state on 29 May.

Beside the plan to create a new Ministry for Internal Security, the "ARISE AGENDA" is largely a continuation of Mr Emmanuel's policies and programmes.