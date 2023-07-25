Nigeria: No, EU Report Did Not Say Opposition Labour Party Suffered Most Violence in All Nigerian States During Elections

25 July 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Oluseyi Awojulugbe

IN SHORT: Contrary to online claims, an election observer report by the bloc highlights only one incident and does not say which party suffered the most violence during the elections.

"BREAKING: The Labour Party suffered the most Violence and Attacks in Nigerian States during the 2023 Presidential and Governorship election."

That's the claim in a post shared on Facebook in Nigeria. It also says of the seven people killed during elections, "six of them were Labour Party members".

As its evidence, the 10 July 2023 post cites a "European Union EOM" report.

EOM refers to the bloc's election observation mission.

The claim has been posted on other pages on Facebook including one that belongs to a news website.

The Labour Party has taken to court to challenge the result of the 25 February election. If the claim being made on Facebook is true, this could be used as one of their arguments.

But did the European Union's election observers make this claim in their report? We checked.

Report: Labour suffered most violence in one state, not all

A copy of the mission's report is available on the website of the EU's diplomatic service.

In the report's section on campaign violence, the mission said it recorded 101 cases, resulting in 74 deaths.

However, it did not mention which political party had suffered the most from these incidents.

The mission highlighted an incident involving the three major political parties - the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Labour.

The incident, it said, took place in Enugu, a state in south-eastern Nigeria.

"On 23 February, two days before election day, coordinated violent attacks against all three leading parties took place in Enugu-East senatorial district resulting in seven persons killed, six of them [Labour Party] members, including the LP senatorial candidate," the report read.

Thus, the Labour Party suffered the most violence in an incident that occurred in one senatorial district, not all states.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.