Ghana: 35 Abutia SHS Students Suffer Food Poisoning

Sokode- Gborgame — A total of 35 students of Abutia Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the Ho-West District of the Volta, were on Saturday rushed at the Mante Eclaisia Hospital at Sokode-Gborgame, following suspected incident of food poisoning.

The Physician Assistant of the Hospital, Mr Claude Dziseaku, who briefed journalists, said the students were rushed to the facility at about 5:30 pm with complaints of vomiting, diarrhoea and headache, after eating 'fried' rice at the school's canteen.

Mr Dziseaku explained that after a medical check on the victims, it was detected that they suffered from food poisoning.

They were treated, and out of the 35 victims, 9 were discharged while 26 were on admission as at the time of filling the story yesterday.

Mr Dziseaku assured that those on admission were responding to treatment and there was no cause for alarm because they would be discharged within the next two days.

A victim, Sandra Elesem, commended the hospital personnel for the display of professionalism, which led to the discharge of some of her colleagues, and those of them on admission were assured that they would also be discharged soon.