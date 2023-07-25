Ghana: NDC General Secretary Urges Party Youth to Be Patriotic

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, has charged the youth of the party to put the country first and not their parochial Interest.

He said while it was good to be ambitious in optimising themselves that must not be done at the expense of the well-being of Ghanaians.

Mr Kwetey made the call when he addressed youth leaders of the NDC, at the Youth Wing Retreat in Accra on the theme: 'Building the Ghana we want, the role of the youth.'

He encouraged the participants to be inspired by the values and principles exhibited by illustrious leaders of Ghana, whose contribution to the country's destiny has proved to be defining.

"Take inspiration from Kwame Nkrumah's love of nation and continent, Jerry Rawlings' courage of conviction and adaptability, Prof. Evans Atta Mills' Servant Leadership and John Mahama's posterity defining leadership," Mr Kwetey advised.

The NDC General Secretary also bemoaned "the tendency of some youth to discount conviction and character, and instead place more value on convenience and the acquisition of wealth without regard to principles.

He said "we in the NDC love the poor, but we do not hate the rich," and explained that the party believes that every effort must be made to lift the people of Ghana, including NDC members, out of poverty.

Mr Kwetey said "unlike people, who believe that wealth is just about how much you can acquire for the sake of itself, we believe that the reason for wealth is how to use it to bring genuine social justice and fellow feeling in society. Ghana as a country has ambitions to become the beacon of hope for other countries."

He said there was nothing wrong with having ambition to be wealthy, but pursuing it blindly at all cost to the detriment of the people is wrong.

Mr Kwetey said "we want a nation of wealth but from citizens who place value on character. That is what this party was for and what this party must continue to stand for."

He said the party represented the political hope of the country, and cautioned NDC youth to exhibit good character, as that was the only way they could convince others that the party the country's hope.