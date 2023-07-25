Ghana: BDA Hands Over 500 Dual Desks to Education Directorate

Worawora — The Biakoye District Assembly (BDA) in the Oti Region last Friday handed over 500 dual desks to the District Directorate of Education (DDE) for distribution to basic schools in the district.

It forms part of the Assembly's development plan to address the 6,000 furniture deficit in the classrooms.

The Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE), Ms Millicent Kabuki Carboo, who handed over the dual desks at a ceremony at Worawora EP Primary 'A' Basic School over the weekend, said it was sad that as a result of lack of classroom furniture, some pupils sat on the floor during contact hours, thereby affecting effective teaching and learning.

Ms Carboo said the assembly would work hard to address challenges confronting efforts being made to promote quality education in the area, including the provision of furniture in schools among others to enhance effective teaching and learning at the basic level of education in the district.

The DCE, stressed that through the support of the District Education Oversight Committee (DEOC), the assembly provided a total of 2,000 dual desks to basic schools in the district, representing 17 per cent of the total furniture deficit of 6,000 in the district since she became the DCE, and expressed the hope that the assembly would resolve issues relating to inadequate classroom furniture in schools by the end of 2023.

According to the DCE much as the assembly was determined to address the lack of furniture in schools in the area, it was important for the DDE to equally ensure that furniture provided for schools were maintained, saying the culture of maintenance was relevant to make maximum use of the desks in the beneficiary schools.

Ms Carboo observed that there was no way that pupils sitting on the floor could compete with their counterparts with the requisite learning materials, and conducive school environment and urged pupils in the district to take advantage of available opportunities in education to develop themselves.

The Biakoye District Director of Education, Ms Roseline Kafui Ofori, who received the furniture on behalf of the schools, commended the assembly for the gesture, and lauded the leadership skills of the DCE who demonstrated special interest in promoting education, and pledged that the dual desks would be put to good use.

Ms Ofori also assured the DCE that the school authorities would ensure that the pupils would take good care of the furniture for the benefit of the present and future pupils.