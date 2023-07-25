Ghana's District League Table Report - Assessing Progress and Inspiring Development

In Ghana, where equitable development is a key priority, the District League Table (DLT) has emerged as a powerful tool to evaluate and promote growth at the grassroots level. The DLT provides an in-depth analysis of the 261 districts in the country, offering insights into their performance across various sectors. Let's delve into the fascinating world of Ghana's DLT and discover how it is transforming the nation, one district at a time.

The District League Table (DLT) was instituted by UNICEF Ghana, in partnership with CDD-Ghana in 2014. The NDPC in collaboration with UNICEF Ghana institutionalised the DLT in 2020. The idea behind its institutionalisation was to create a comprehensive assessment framework that could measure the development of districts across the country. The Ghanaian government, in collaboration with development partners and stakeholders, recognized the need for a systematic and data-driven approach to guide development efforts effectively.

The institutionalisation of the DLT aimed to address several key objectives

Monitoring and Evaluation: By establishing a standardised framework, NDPC sought to closely monitor and evaluate the progress of districts in various sectors, such as education, health, energy, governance, and water and sanitation as outlined in the Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework (MTNDPF). This allowed for a more structured and consistent assessment of districts' development efforts over time.

Transparency and Accountability: The institutionalization of the DLT aimed to promote transparency and accountability at the district level. By publicly releasing the rankings, citizens and stakeholders gained access to information about district performance. This increased transparency and empowered the public to hold authorities accountable for their responsibilities.

Informed Decision-Making: The DLT provided policymakers, district authorities, and development partners with reliable and comprehensive data on district performance. This information enabled evidence-based decision-making, allowing stakeholders to identify areas that required improvement and prioritise development interventions accordingly.

Targeted Support and Resource Allocation: With the institutionalisation of the DLT, the government could identify districts that were lagging behind and in need of targeted support. By understanding specific development challenges faced by districts, policymakers could allocate resources more effectively, directing investments and interventions where they were most needed.

Empowering Local Governance: The DLT aimed to strengthen local governance structures by providing districts with a clear benchmark to assess their performance and prioritise development projects. It encouraged local leaders to take ownership of their districts' development and engage in evidence-based planning to drive progress.

Assessing Progress: The DLT Framework

The DLT framework comprehensively assesses districts based on key indicators under sectors such as education, health, water and sanitation, energy, and governance. These indicators are carefully chosen to reflect the multidimensional nature of development and provide a holistic picture of a district's performance.

Engaging the Public: Transparency and Accountability

One of the most striking aspects of the DLT is its commitment to transparency and accountability. The rankings are made available to the public, enabling citizens to assess their district's progress and hold authorities accountable for their promises. This engagement fosters a sense of ownership among the residents, empowering them to actively participate in driving change and demanding better services.

Success Stories: Instances of Transformation

The DLT has witnessed remarkable success stories across the country, highlighting the transformative power of data-driven decision-making. For instance, in the rural district of Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese in the Central Region, community leaders, inspired by their low ranking, mobilised resources and initiated projects to improve education infrastructure. As a result, the district climbed up the ranks, and students now have access to better learning environments.

In another instance, the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metropolitan District in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly leveraged its DLT ranking to attract investment and support for urban renewal projects. The district's efforts to improve sanitation and infrastructure caught the attention of philanthropic organisations, leading to the implementation of waste management initiatives and the beautification of public spaces.

Motivation of performance: National District Awards

NDPC in collaboration with the Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF), and UNICEF Ghana signed established the National Districts Awards (NDAs) based on the District League Table (DLT) report.

The maiden edition of the National District Awards which was organized on November 19th, 2022 at the Great Hall, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), recognised the "best performing" and the "most improved" MMDAs on the selected development sectors as spelt out in the DLT.

At the same ceremony, Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, Director General of the NDPC, was named a Special Impact Personality (SIP) for Local Governance, Decentralisation, and Rural Development.

Challenges and Way Forward

While the DLT has been instrumental in driving development, it is not without its challenges. Some districts face systemic issues such as limited resources, inadequate infrastructure, and low capacity, which hinder their progress. Additionally, there is a need to continuously refine the DLT framework, ensuring it remains relevant and captures emerging development priorities.

To address these challenges, the Ghanaian government has been actively working with district authorities and development partners to provide targeted support to underperforming districts. Capacity-building programmes, infrastructure investments, and policy interventions are being implemented to bridge the development gaps and uplift the districts lagging behind.

Ghana's District League Table stands as a beacon of hope, inspiring districts to strive for progress and prosperity. By fostering healthy competition and promoting transparency, the DLT has unleashed the power of data to drive meaningful change. As Ghana continues its journey towards sustainable development, the DLT will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping a brighter future for all its districts, leaving no community behind.

[The writer is a Principal Information Officer with the Corporate Affairs Unit of the National Development Planning Commission.]BY DORIS SODJAH