Africa: Disregard Negative Narratives About Africa

The African continent is peaceful, rich, full of life with the potential to become one of the world's super power, says Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

He has, therefore, urged descendants of the black race all over the world to disregard the negative narratives of Africa by the west, adding that Africa possessed one of the most youthful population who are educated and hungry for success.

The minister was speaking in Accra yesterday at the commemoration of this year's Emancipation Day held in Accra yesterday.

Held on the theme: "Emancipation! Empowering the African family to confront challenges of the 21st century," the event was marked by a wreath laying ceremony at the W.E. Dubois Centre, George Padmore Library and at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in honour of persons who led the emancipation of Ghanaians.

Also, the celebration was climaxed by a drama on the life and impact of Mansa Musa at the National Theatre.

Dr Awal said Africa and the diaspora must forge a sustainable relationship to utilise the full potential of the youthfulness of the continent's population towards socioeconomic development.

"Sixty per cent of Africans are below 25 years, they are well-educated and eager to succeed. Extend a hand of friendship to them, let's build the Human Resource of Africa so that we can conquer mental slavery," he stressed.

The minister underscored the need for the government to empower the youth through formal and informal education that could provide them with employment and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the country.

"The government of Ghana has undergone series of programmes to empower the young people. Some of these include the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy and the investment into entrepreneurship," he said.

The minister further urged all institutions to provide young people with internship opportunities in their organisations so they can learn, and in turn contribute to national development.

The president of the PANAFEST Association, Dr Esi Sutherland, stressed the need for Ghana to celebrate all persons who contributed to the growth of the country and emancipation.

"The path has been laid but we have to continue from where our ancestors left off. In the 21st century, it's a pity we are still facing institutional racism, poverty health situations that we shouldn't be facing," she said.

She added that all governments on the African continent must emulate the works of the Caribbean government in obtaining reparations.

In attendance were government officials, members of the clergy, traditional leaders, diaspora and