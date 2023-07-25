Ghana: Distance My Office From Boxing Controversy ...Nai Wulomo Cautions GBA

The Nai Wulomo, Numo Akwaa Mensa III has waded into the controversy surrounding a two-year suspension of boxing Promoter, Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye's, license by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for flouting traditional rules, asking that his outfit be distanced from the brouhaha.

Mr Ntiamoah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Box Office Sports, was handed the ban by the GBA for allegedly flouting the ban on drumming and noise-making law within the Ga Traditional Area when he organised a boxing event within the period.

The decision has sparked stern argument between the boxing stakeholders - with the GBA on the receiving end of daily 'jabs' from promoters, matchmakers and fans in apparent solidarity with Ntiamoah.

The latest development from the office of the Nai Wulomo and the Highest Priest of the Ga Traditional Area seems to have tilted the scale in favour of Ntiamoah as stakeholders await the next move of the GBA.

A statement signed by Numo Akwaa Mensah III, stated that "In as much as the GBA may have the liberty to issue sanctions and suspension to its members as an independent institution, according to its rules and regulations or charters, my office wishes to distant itself from the two-year suspension of the licence of Mr Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye on the grounds that his event was in contempt to the traditional laws on the ban on drumming and noise-making within the period."

Numo Akwaa III said after his office was alerted on May 28, 2023 by the Sakumo Faitse, Faitse Ayi of Amontse We of a supposed boxing event in his jurisdiction as well as within the Gbese Traditional Area, he sent an official to accompany the informant to ascertain the situation for action to be taken.

But he said the report he received indicated that the event was devoid of any element that flouts the traditional laws on ban on drumming and noise making.

"It is unfortunate to get to know in theRank ( + / - ) press the past couple of weeks that the Ghana Boxing Authority has suspended the licence of Mr Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye and his company for two years based on flouting the laws which reports to my office was otherwise," he said.

He said his office would not support injustice to any group or individual based on tribe, creed or race.