Ghana: OSP Quizzes Cecilia Dapaah Over Cash, Jewelry Stolen From Residence

The former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has been arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

This comes in the wake of suspicion of corruption and corruption-related offences, regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence.

Ms Dapaah, who resigned from her ministerial position on July 22, 2023, is currently being interrogated by authorised officers of the OSP.

A statement from the OSP, cited by the Ghanaian Times in Accra, said the investigation aims to shed light on the alleged corruption and ascertain any wrongdoing in connection with the reported theft from her residence.

Media reports had suggested that the minister possessed one million dollars, three hundred thousand euros, and millions of cedis, all of which were stolen from her residence.

However, in a statement addressing the issue, Ms Dapaah denied these allegations, and stressed that the information being circulated in the public domain differs significantly from the core of the initial complaint.

The incident came to light when two former house helps, Patience Botwe, and Sarah Agyei, were charged with allegedly stealing cash, jewelry, clothing and personal effects from Ms Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, in their home, in Abelemkpe, in Accra.

Patience, the primary accused, is also facing charges related to the theft of kente cloth and men's suits, belonging to Mr Kuffour.

Additionally, three other individuals, namely Benjamin, Kweku Botwe, and Malik Dauda, were charged with dishonestly receivingportions of the stolen money.

The accused were brought before the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Susana Ekuful, on July 20, 2023.

However, their pleas have not yet been taken and Sarah, one of the accused, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million, with two sureties, because she is a breastfeeding mother.

The other accused individuals have been remanded into custody.

According to the court's records, Patience and Sarah were former house helps of the complainants, and the thefts occurred between July and October 2022.

The complainants reported the thefts to the police after discovering the missing items and cash.

During investigation, it was revealed that Patience had used a duplicate key to enter the couple's room, and Mr Kuffour caught her hiding behind the door.

The stolen items were discovered missing, and Patience was arrested and released on police bail, but went into hiding in Tamale with her boyfriend, Benjamin.

The police apprehended Patience and Benjamin in Tamale and found significant amounts of money and stolen items in their possession.

Patience allegedly used some of the stolen money to purchase a 3-bedroom house in Amrahia, in Accra, and furnished it with new items.

During interrogation, Patience implicated Sarah, revealing that they had worked together in the couple's house.

Patience would keep watch at the main gate, allowing Sarah to enter the room and steal.

The case has been adjourned to August 2, 2023.