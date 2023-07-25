Ghana: Miracle Land FC Win Soccer for Dreamers U17 Tournament

25 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The U-17 side of Miracle Land FC over the weekend won the second edition of the Soccer for Dreamers tournament played at Winton Wembley Park in Awutu in the Central region.

The tournament, put together by the US-based non-profit organisation, brought together four clubs including Young Juventus, Senya Wonders, Goama Sports for Change and Awutu Winton Senior High School (WINSEC).

Heading to the finals, Miracle Land FC made light work of Awutu-based Young Juventus, defeating them 1-0 with Blasim El Shaddai grabbing the only goal in the final minutes of the second half.

In the second game, WINSEC defeated Senya Wonders 2-0 to book a place in the finals, where they lost 1-0 to Miracle Land FC with a first-half strike from Emmanuel Mensah settling the scores.

For their reward, the Gomoa Ojobi side, coached by former Hearts of Oak Assistant Coach, Stephen Abugri, took home a trophy.

Emmanuel Effah of WINSEC was adjudged the best player of the tournament; his teammate, Darko, went home with the top scorer's trophy, with Wilberforce Mensah of Miracle Land picking the best goalkeeper trophy.

All four participating teams received jerseys, boots, balls, shin guards, and gloves, among others.

