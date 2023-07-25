Ghana: Ubuntu Online Academy Supports 6 Women's Clubs

Six women's Division One southern zonal champions are set to benefit from the 'Soccer for Dreamers' online initiative, dubbed Ubuntu Online Academy.

The initiative seeks to equip girls with tools to succeed beyond playing football.

This came to light when a team from the US-based sports charity, led by its president, Mrs Sylvia Akwaboah, and co-founders Baruch and Jed Akwaboah, visited the teams in Kyebi on Thursday.

The teams include Epiphany Ladies, Jonina Ladies, Elmina Sea Lions, Anlo Ladies, Hassport Ladies, and Kotoku Rush Ladies, all are participants in the Southern zonal play-off championships in Kyebi.

Addressing the teams, Mrs Akwaboah said the Ubuntu Online Academy will help the girls to go into business to fend for themselves and live a comfortable life off the field.

A Co-founder of the group, Jed Akwaboah, also said their dream was to build the popularity of women's football in Ghana and hopefully see them at the World Cup.

The teams received education on the use of menstrual cups and football gears including boots, shin pads, jerseys, balls, gloves, cones, among others.

The Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), Mr Linford Asamoah Boadu, who represented the Ghana Football Association (GFA), thanked the group for the kind gesture.