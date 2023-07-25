South Africa: Power Returns to Parts of Joburg Following Gas Leak Explosion

25 July 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — Power is now being restored to certain areas of the Johannesburg CBD, IOL reports.

This comes after a gas explosion on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 tore through part of Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street), causing extensive damage and leaving one person dead and 48 others injured.

City Power was forced to act quickly in the wake of the explosion to protect locals and limit additional damage, although together with Johannesburg Water, they discontinued services as its own equipment was also damaged in the explosion.

Electricity to the city centre was abruptly turned off, according to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, as engineers and emergency services worked tirelessly to ascertain the origin of the explosion and gauge the extent of the damage.

During a press conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 Johannesburg's city manager, Floyd Brink, acknowledged that the explosion was caused by a gas leak. Further tests are still being carried out.

