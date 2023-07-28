South Africa: Johannesburg Officials Backtrack on Gas Being Cause of Street Blast

A picture shared by Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, shows the damage to Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) caused by an explosion on July 19, 2023.

Harare — Senior City of Johannesburg authorities have backtracked on their announcement on the cause of the Joburg CBD explosion, IOL reports.

This comes barely a week after Joburg City Manager Floyd Brink said that the explosion was caused by a gas leak. Brink doubled down, saying results are "still inconclusive on the cause of the explosion and what may have ignited the gas or the source of the gas in the underground tunnels".

The explosion on July 19, 2023 tore through part of Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street), causing extensive damage and leaving one person dead and 48 others injured.

Shortly after the blast, Brink said there were three possible causes - ignition of methane gas in underground storm water systems due to sewage ingress could have led to the blast, the ignition of natural gas, mixed with oxygen in underground storm water drainage systems or service ducts, and the ignition of gas from a gas pipe burst.