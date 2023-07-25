Kenya: Ruto Snubbed Suluhu's Attempt to Iron Out Stalemate, Odinga Says

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga has narrated the futile attempts by Tanzania President Samia Suluhu to iron out the differences between him and President William Ruto.

Odinga revealed that this was despite President Ruto inviting his Tanzanian Counterpart to resolve the stalemate between the Azimio La Umoja Coalition and Kenya Kwanza Alliance

President Suluhu had jetted into the country two weeks and had to spend two nights in the country as Odinga alluded that he had been kept waiting.

"Tanzania President came here two weeks ago at the invitation of President Ruto to mediate and she was kept waiting not from our side," he said.

"We were available but the other side wasn't available. She spent two nights here all in vain."

This is the first revelation on the strides made by various stakeholders and diplomats to resolve the frosty relationship between President Ruto and Odinga.

The Former Prime Minister accused his erstwhile rival Ruto of sabotaging efforts for dialogue to end the stalemate between them that has spiraled to anti-government protest which have precipitated to violence, loss of lives and injuries.

"People have tried to initiate dialogue but he is the one who is resisting.He basically knows what he wants and I have said I am ready to sit with other people to discuss this issues," Odinga stated.

Odinga told the Kenya Kwanza regime to shun living in denial by claiming that there is no political crisis in the country following the standoff between the leading political formation.

"He is actually pretending and living in delusion that we don't have a crisis.We have a serious crisis that requires patriotism to resolve.We are ready ourselves,"he said.

No dialogue

On Tuesday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua dismissed the political jitters of an ongoing political crisis in the country assuring the nation that the government is in full control.

Gachagua emphasized that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime has managed to quell the Azimio La Umoja protests which he termed unconstitutional saying the actions precipitated to the postponement of protests that were slated for tomorrow.

The Deputy President told the coalition leader Raila Odinga to focus on his role as the Opposition Leader saying Kenyans made their decision during last year's poll which was affirmed by the Supreme Court of Kenya.

He insisted that the government has conclusively dealt with the Opposition protests which he termed illegal urging Kenyans

"You can't postpone something that will not happen. He is just trying to please his supporters. I want to assure you that there is no political problem in Kenya at all,"

"The people on 9th August made a decision and the will of the people prevailed,"he said.

Gachagua has refuted the calls by the religious organization for dialogue between the government and the opposition insisting that they will not be blackmailed to engage in talks.

The Deputy President expressed that the Azimio La Umoja Coalition was blackmailing them into dialogue which he says is a violation of the constitution

"If you read the penal code, blackmail is an offence. Sitting with somebody who is blackmailing you is partaking in crime. So church leaders telling us to sit with that man so that he can cool down are us to commit a crime," said Gachagua.