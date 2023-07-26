Kenya: President Ruto Says Ready to Meet Odinga Anytime From July 26

Nairobi — President William Ruto now says he is ready to meet Opposition leader Raila Odinga, anytime after Wednesday.

"My friend Raila Odinga, I am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent," the president tweeted Tuesday night, "I am back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience."

The president's tweet followed Odinga's address to the international media in which he accused him of unwillingness to meet.

In his address to the international media, Odinga sought to explain why the Azimio coalition called off protests that were initially planned for Wednesday, instead asking his Kenyans to do vigils in honour of more than 50 people killed by police during protests. The government has not provided the official toll for victims of the three-day protests, even though the Interior Ministry confirmed that 1 police officer died.

More than 300 people were also arrested and charged with various offenses related to the protests that fizzled out from Thursday.

On Tuesday, Odinga hit out against "unprecedented police brutality" during protests he organised over a cost-of-living crisis in the country.

Since March, Odinga's Azimio coalition has staged nine days of street protests against President William Ruto's government, with the rallies sometimes degenerating into looting and deadly clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

At least 50 people have been killed in the skirmishes, according to Azimio. Official figures put the toll at 20.

"We are witnessing unprecedented police brutality," Odinga told a press conference in the capital Nairobi.

"Police and hired gangs have shot and killed or wounded scores of people at close range," he said, adding the violence particularly targeted his Luo tribe.

Ruto last week defended police conduct, saying: "We do not want a country of violence or fighting or destruction of property".

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, an independent watchdog created by parliament, on Tuesday said it was "disheartening to witness the escalating tensions and the blatant disregard for human rights principles" by both rogue demonstrators and police.

Rights groups including Amnesty International last week denounced "repression" by police and said they had evidence of 27 "extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions" in July alone.

Odinga's team had called for another round of demonstrations on Wednesday but said they were changing tack to hold "solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality".

In a statement late Monday, the coalition asked "Kenyans to come out and light candles and lay flowers, preferably white, in remembrance of and respect for the victims."

Critics accuse Ruto of rowing back on promises made during the August 2022 election campaign, when he declared himself the champion of impoverished Kenyans and pledged to improve their economic fortunes.

"These protests were about cost of living and excessive taxation and they will continue as such," Odinga said, despite last week's push for three consecutive days of demonstrations ending in a damp squib as Kenyans largely ignored the call.

Odinga, who claims last year's election was "stolen" from him, called off demonstrations in April and May after Ruto agreed to dialogue, but the talks broke down.

Additional reporting by AFP.