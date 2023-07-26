Nigeria: Resident Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike

25 July 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), on Tuesday night, declared an indefinite strike action over what it described as failure of government to meet the demands of its members.

NARD president, Dr. Emeka Orji, told our correspondent that the strike was commencing by Wednesday Morning, July 26, 2023.

He said the decision was reached at the meeting held by the NARD NEC members on Tuesday in Lagos.

Orji said their demands include 200 per cent salary increment, replacement of doctors who have resigned and payment of the 2023 residency training allowance.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had met with the leadership of NARD on Monday, where he pleaded with them to give him two weeks and allow him meet with President Bola Tinubu on the Association's demands.

