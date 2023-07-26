Rwanda/Gambia: Gambian Goalie Jobe Admits Musanze Move Happened 'So Fast'

The Gambia national team goalkeeper Alagie Modou Jobe has opened up on reasons that convinced him to sign for Rwanda Premier League club Musanze FC.

The Northern Province club made a sensational signing in the Gambia international who had offers from various clubs, many of which will be playing in the CAF Champions League next season.

Jobe 34, said that everything happened in a flash and, in the end, he is happy to be in Musanze as he hopes to write a new history with the club.

"Actually, I was not thinking about coming here (Rwanda) but, in life, things happen because God wants them to happen," Jobe told Times Sport.

Jobe revealed that, before signing for Musanze, he had offers from clubs in Nigeria and Cameroon which were hunting his signature.

"Three clubs who are going to play in the Champions League wanted me. I also got an offer from Cotton Sports in Cameroon who will also be playing in the champions league. The offer they brought was very good," he said.

He was so close to deciding his future with one of the clubs until Musanze came calling and never hesitated after he heard positively about Rwanda.

"I got someone who connected me from here (Rwanda). We started talking and things went so fast," Jobe said.

"I had played in Nigeria before for two years, I also knew Cameroon because I had been there many times. I listened to people who knew and had been to Rwanda, I got positive answers from everyone concerning the country especially how they like foreigners and how good and beautiful the country is besides how their league is developing."

"In fact, everything I heard about Rwanda was positive and that ignited me to come and sign here. My family also supported the idea to come to Rwanda," he added.

The experienced shot stopper, who played for clubs including El Kanemi Warriors, Jeddah FC in Saudi Arabia as well as Black Leopards in South Africa, set out his target for the season as he hopes to win a laurel with Musanze FC.

"I chose Musanze because I want to make history with them, I want to write my name in the history books of Rwanda. I will do my best for the team and I will do everything possible to see we win the league or at least the top three," Jobe vowed.

"For the Peace Cup, it is also on my agenda to help my team win it."

He further lauded the hospitality he has received since arriving in the country on Saturday, July 22, which, he said, is a sign of how positively he perceived about the country and its people.

"I was welcomed well in Musanze. I really love the place, the environment, the people and everyone is friendly. The stadium was almost full with people when I came and I really appreciate. The people of Rwanda are very nice and hospitality is top notch," he said.

"It is going to be a great season for me because I can see the signs. Anything good that is coming, you always see it from distance. I just hope I will achieve my set target and goals by giving Musanze the first trophy in their history."

Born on October 27, 1988 in the Gambian city of Sanyang, Jobe has been capped 27 times by The Gambia since 2007.

He was part of the Gambia national team squad which, on their debut appearance, reached the quarter finals of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.