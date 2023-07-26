Nigeria: Stop Monday Sit-At-Home, It's Crippling South-East Economy - Nnamdi Kanu

·Enugu govt gives tough conditions to reopen sealed businesses as Nigerian Army, hunters flush out gunmen in Anambra community

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has asked those behind the Monday sit-at-home in the southeast region to stop the exercise.

Kanu who spoke through his lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said he does not believe in the sit-at-home, insisting he could not be fighting for his people and at the same time shutting down their economy.

He cited the effect of the sit-at-home exercise on the social, economic, cultural, and political life of the people, lamenting that it has put the Igbo under psychological, physical and mental torture.

"I am now re-echoing again and again what Nnamdi Kanu told me, "He does not believe in that sit-at-home on Mondays," which cripples the social, economic, cultural, and political life of the people, putting them under psychological physical, and mental torture," he said.

Enugu govt gives tough conditions to reopen sealed businesses

In a related development, the Enugu State Government, yesterday, announced that all the shops and businesses sealed for not opening on Monday would remain closed for one week.

The State Government on Monday, made real its threat to seal any business outfit that complied with the regular Monday sit-at-home.

At least 106 shops and two banks were closed for allegedly adhering to the sit-at-home order initiated by the Finland-based Simon Ekpa, the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The shops and banks were closed by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA.

The closure was in tandem with the instruction issued by Governor Peter Mbah last week, which noted that sanctions would be placed on anyone or entity who chose to adhere to the sit-at-home order.

Governor Mbah had described it as illegal and said it would be treated with the utmost penalty deserving of the violators.

In a statement signed by Professor Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government, the government said the affected shops would not be considered for re-opening until the owners produced tax clearance certificates and other relevant documents.

Onyi said, "The Enugu State Government wishes to commend civil society organisations and residents that took ownership of the government's ban on illegal sit-at-home orders by embarking on peaceful demonstrations in the capital city yesterday. Government commends the participants for their peaceful conduct throughout the demonstrations.

"In previous announcements to the good people and residents of Enugu State, the government had directed business and shop owners to open for normal businesses on Mondays and every work day, or have the defaulting business premises and shops sealed. That was exactly what the government did on Monday, July 24, 2023, to enforce its earlier directives.

"All businesses that were sealed shall remain sealed for one week, at the end of which they shall provide their current tax clearance certificates and all other relevant revenue documents to enable the state government to review and consider their formal letters for re-opening.

"Again, all considerations start from Friday, July 28, 2023, from 2.00 pm at the Enugu State Capital Development Authority (ECTDA) headquarters."

Nigerian Army, hunters flush out gunmen in Anambra community Meantime, a joint operation by officers and men of the Nigerian Army with operatives of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) on Monday, led to the death of many gunmen who attempted to ambush the security men.

The incident happened at Owoko community of Mmiata Anam, Anambra East Local Government.

This came barely 48 hours after an operation by the NHFSS led to the death of scores of gunmen at Umuem Anam, the same local government in Anambra State.

In a report early yesterday, the Operational Officer in charge of Anambra East, CSO Chinedu Ojukwu, said they had credible intelligence of the existence of a camp of the criminal elements and their gruesome activities in the area and therefore alerted the Nigerian Army.

According to him, the Army quickly mobilised officers and men who went with operatives of NHFSS to the forest where they were ambushed and attacked by the gunmen.

CSO Ojukwu said, however, that the superior power of the Army, working with the Hunters Service men quickly subdued the criminals, many of whom were killed during exchanged shootings.

The report said- "Another operation took place today at Awoko in Mmiata Anam. Based on credible intelligence from our operatives, we informed you and the Nigerian Army, as you instructed.

"The Army swiftly mobilised officers and men who went with us on surveillance.

"However, the gunmen on sighting the combined team, opened fire which the team responded to. The criminals were subdued by the superior power of the Army.

"In the process, many of the gunmen were neutralised while others took to their heels back to their camp. We followed them and another battle started in their camp. As God will have it, they were defeated.

"Items recovered in their camp include two (2) Lexus 350 and one (1) Parado Jeep as well as other items that were burnt to ashes during the operation that took place today, July 24, 2023.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy Commander General of the NHFSS in charge of Technical Services, thanked the Chief of Army State (COAS), Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja for the numerous achievements recorded in the fight against criminals and criminality in Anambra State since the Army Chief assumed office.

He said more than ever before, the Army has been mobilised at various locations in the state, working with the Police, the DSS, NHFSS operatives, and other relevant agencies to rid the state of criminality.

He also commended the Commander General of the NHFSS, Ambassador Wale Joshua Osatimehin whom he described as a motivational leader responsible for the exploits of the Hunters Service through quality and dynamic leadership.

He praised the senator representing Anambra East/West, Senator Tony Nwoye for bringing his influence to bear on the security of the area as well as the President-General of Aguleri, Rolex Chinemeze for the combined efforts in combating insecurity in Anambra East Local Government and its environs.

Police parade native doctor, other suspected IPOB/ESN members in Ebonyi

Similarly, Ebonyi State Police Command said it has arrested a native doctor and about 10 other members of the Indigenous People of Biafra ) in the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Commissioner of Police, Augustina Ogbodo stated this in Abakaliki, while parading suspects recently arrested by the Command for various criminal acts.

The CP attributed the breakthroughs and successes recorded by the Command recently to intelligence-driven and community-based policing.

She said the suspected IPOB/ESN members were intercepted while trying to enforce the unlawful sit-at-home order in Ohaozara Local Government Area in the state.

She said: "The tactical teams immediately on receipt of the distress call, swung into action. The hoodlums were trailed to Akaeze/ Uburu where there was a gun duel between them.

"The suspected IPOB/ESN members numbering about ten were subdued by the superior fire power of the Police which led to some of them sustaining bullet wounds while trying to run into the bush for cover"

CP Ogbodo said that upon interrogation, the suspects disclosed the identity and location of their native doctor.

"The tactical operatives of the command stormed the native doctor's house at Amanator Isu Onicha L.G.A of Ebonyi State and arrested five other persons trying to fortify themselves."

She gave the names of the persons arrested as Emmanuel Edwin, Innocent Odii, Sunday Nwenne, Chika Ogad, Sunday Chukwu and Okonkwo Victor

Exhibits recovered from them included one pump action gun, one AK-47 with breach no 400557, 9 round of 762x39mm Ak-47 live armunition, 1 Toyota highlander jeep, 1 fireman sumac generator, 1 motorcycle and assorted criminal charms.

The CP also revealed that one Odom Maxwell was arrested and charged to court for high profile advanced fee fraud.