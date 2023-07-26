Nigeria: Music Video - More Attack On Davido As Muslim Youths Set His Posters Ablaze

26 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

A group, suspected to be Muslim youths was seen yesterday in a viral video, tearing and setting ablaze Davido's poster in the public domain in a continued expression of their anger over the controversial music video produced by his artist, Olamilekan Taiwo, a.k.a Logos Olori.

It will be recalled that Davido fell out with some Muslim faithful, the weekend after he shared a music video of his artist, Logos Olori's recently released new single, 'Jaye lo' on his social media handles.

The video didn't sit well with some Muslim faithful, who saw it as an affront to Islam.

In the video, Olori featured Muslims dressed in white attire while praying and in no time, they began dancing to his music.

The video sparked mix-reactions on social media, with many Muslims calling on Davido to take down the video, which he did,

However, in a video that went viral yesterday, some angry youths were seen yanking off Davido's posters, tearing and setting them on fire.

