Nigeria: NDLEA Busts Drug Syndicate, Seizes 116 Bags of Cannabis in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Kano State Command, yesterday, said it has arrested drug syndicate, which specialises in transporting cannabis to the northern part of the country and distributing it to various dealers.

The command's acting Public Relations Officer, Sadiq Maigatari, who confirmed the arrest of two members of the syndicate said they were intercepted at Garindau near Wudil bridge, Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State, resulting in the seizure of 116 bags of cannabis, weighing 1,553.1 kg.

Maigatari said: "In a groundbreaking operation on 19/07/2023, NDLEA, Kano State Command, intercepted a significant haul of Cannabis Sativa, squashing a major drug syndicate in the process.

"The bust, which took place at Garindau near the bridge at Wudil in the Wudil council of Kano State, resulted in the seizure of 116 bags of cannabis, weighing 1,553.1 kg. The stash includes 50 bags of compressed cannabis, with each bag containing 25 blocks summing up to 1,250 blocks, in addition to 66 bags of loose quantities of the drug.

"This successful operation was the result of a well-coordinated surveillance operation, based on vital intelligence reports along with the coordination of resources and personnel.

"The officers, who have been on the case for two months, were able to track and intercept the drugs, which were loaded from Lokoja and en route to Jigawa.

"During the operation, two suspects were apprehended: Jonathan Nuhu, a 45-year-old from Kanke village in Plateau State, and Muhammad Abubakar, an 18-year-old from Kumbotso LGA of Kano State.

"Both individuals are believed to be part of a larger drug syndicate that specialises in transporting cannabis to the Northern part of the country and distributing it to various dealers."

"The arrest is a significant accomplishment for the agency in the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and protect public safety. It represents a major blow to the illegal drug trade and disrupts the supply chain for distributing drugs in Kano and neighbouring states."