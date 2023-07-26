Liberia: 'Our Democracy Is Under Threat' - Alexander Cummings Blasts President Weah's Governance

Monrovia — The standard bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Alexander Benedict Cummings launched a blistering critique of President George Weah's governance, accusing his administration of rampant corruption and poor leadership he said that have plunged Liberia backward.

Addressing the nation in his Independence Day message, Cummings did not hold back in his criticism, highlighting the pressing issues that have plagued the nation since Weah assumed officee.

"Although we are blessed with so much natural wealth, yet, we are poor. Too many of our people live in unacceptable conditions of poverty, and are continuing to die from preventable and treatable illnesses," he said. "Liberia is blessed with fertile soil and good weather; yet, we cannot feed ourselves. The educational system is a shameful mess; the health system is a disgrace; and the justice system is a joke. We cannot even trust the government to fairly investigate and impartially interpret our laws."

The former Coca-Cola executive said the Weah leadership has failed to improve on any gains inherited by the Ellen Johnson-led government. He said lawlessness is the order of the day with too many people living in fear.

"Under President Weah, our country has become increasingly lawless. Lawlessness is a serious threat to democracy, and a risk to any nation's stability and security. Our peace is shaky. Too many Liberians are living in fear; too many are jobless, and too many are without employable skills. Things are bad and getting worse."

He continued: "Homes are breaking down; families are falling apart; children are forced to become breadwinners as drugs and crimes take over our streets and communities. Women and girls continue to struggle for protection from crimes such as rape, and inclusion in national decision-making. Our nation is struggling with political insecurity and economic fragility. We are in serious trouble, my people."

Cummings's statement comes as Liberia celebrates its 176th Independence anniversary. The government has planned an elaborate program on Wednesday, July 26 and that will be graced by the branches of government, the diplomatic corps and leaders of the African Union and ECOWAS who are currently in Liberia on a joint pre-election fact finding mission.

Cummings said Liberia is "too old and experienced" to be where it is today. He pointed out that Liberia is 118 years older than Singapore, 101 years older than the State of Israel, and 110 years older than the Republic of Ghana. He added that Liberia inspired these countries and assisted others to become independent, yet, it is ranked amongst the poorest and most corrupt nations on earth.

'We are on life support'

Drawing attention to the ongoing economic crisis, Cummings asserted that Liberia's economy had taken a nosedive due to misguided policies and lack of proper fiscal management. International financial institutions are keeping us on economic life-support, he said.

The Weah's administration inherited a worrying economy. Liberia was still reeling from the impact of the devastating Ebola epidemic of 2014 and z the complete draw down of the United Nations Mission - UNMIL. Two years later, COVID-19 hit and rolled back much the economic gains.

But in its latest Liberia Economic Update, the World Bank reported that Liberia's economy expanded by 4.8% in 2022 despite global headwinds from the war in Ukraine, high global inflation, and depressed demand in advanced economies.

However, Cummings said foreign investors continues to snub Liberia due to lack of trust in the system, thus leaving the economy in peril.

"All across the country, and in every political party, Liberians are suffering. Serious international investors are not finding our country to be a suitable destination for investments under President Weah. The government is corrupt, wasteful, divisive, irresponsible, and cannot be trusted to obey its own laws. Even worse, the Weah administration does not know what it is doing, and cannot inspire a reset of the nation's compass so we find our way to a bright and united future. Under President Weah, our country is adrift. We have lost our way."

He said although Liberia's decline did not begin with President Weah, every good thing his administration inherited, it has effectively made bad, and every bad thing, including corruption that it inherited, it has made historically worse.

According to him, over the last six years, Liberia has become a Gangster's Paradise presided over by a band of thieves.

"Our country is a drug haven, our diplomatic passports are possessed by international criminals, our democracy is under threat, lawlessness abounds, and our governance system is overtaken by cronyism, incompetence and stalking dictatorship."

Over the last five years, Cummings has delivered a presidential-style Independence Day message. His address this year comes as he is poised to contest the presidency for the second time.

He said he is running again to change the "bad system."

"I am running for President to change these things. I am running to stop the mismanagement of our country. I am running to change the selfish, greedy, corrupt, and exclusionary mindset that continues to keep us poor, our government corrupt, and our people divided. All Liberians own Liberia. All Liberians deserve to benefit from the riches of Liberia. I promise you that this mindset will be the guidepost for all public policies and actions of the Cummings-led government."