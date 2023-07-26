Nigeria: 400 Cows, 200 Sheep Vaccinated Against Anthrax in FCT

Over 400 cows and more than 200 sheep in the FCT have been vaccinated against anthrax since the beginning of the exercise on Monday.

The acting Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS) of FCTA, Malam Ishaq Abubakar Sadeeq, who flagged off the exercise, said that veterinary doctors would meet the herders at designated locations in the six area councils of the territory.

Speaking on the exercise, the Wakili of Fulani leaders in the Paikon-Kore Grazing Reserve, Malam Dahiru Isa Juli, who commended the effort, said many cows could not make it to the locations as their access routes had been taken over by farming activities.

He, however, confirmed that more than 400 cows and 200 sheep were vaccinated on the first day.

Also speaking, the Ardon Fulani of Paikon-Kore Grazing Reserve, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim Ingale, listed the areas that could not make it to the site of the flagging up within the grazing reserve as Unguwar Tela and Nomadic School, as well as Dobi, Bargada and Kutunku. H he said, "The exercise could not take place simultaneously at the listed places during the first day as it used to be done before, and we expected them to come on Monday, but they didn't make it."