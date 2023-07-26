Nigeria: Tinubu Meets Ousted APC Chair Adamu, Secretary

26 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday met with the immediate past National Chairman and Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore, respectively, at Aso Rock, the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The duo had resigned their positions early last week ahead of the suspended National Caucus and National Executive Council (NEC) meetings, which were to be held on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 respectively.

Although no official statement on the reason for the visit, Daily Trust reports that the meeting is part of efforts to sort out issues surrounding the party's leadership.

The former chairman had in an exclusive interview with Daily Trust said he was not going to make any comments on the development until President Tinubu, who was away in Nairobi, Kenya, returned to the country.

Although neither Adamu nor Omisore has openly given reasons for their resignation, the Acting National Chairman, who was Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, while speaking to journalists after a meeting of the party's NWC in Abuja, said both leaders had resigned.

"The NWC wishes to inform you of the resignation of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and that of the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and with this development, and according to the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), it is now incumbent on my humble self to assume the office of the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"And subsequently, also, the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuantar, will now assume the office of the Acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"And with this recent developments in the change of leadership, I will like to inform everybody here that the proposed National Caucus meeting slated for Tuesday, the 18th of July, 2023, and the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for Wednesday, 19th of July, 2023 are hereby been postponed. And this postponement will not be indefinite but a new date will be communicated in the near future," he said.

