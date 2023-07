Tunis — A fire broke out on Tuesday morning in the Khanguet El Ouechtata forest at Djebel Zaghdoud in the El Oueslatia delegation in the governorate of Kairouan, near the control centre belonging to the forestry directorate.

Efforts are ongoing to extinguish the flames, which are spreading with the persistence of high temperatures coupled with strong winds.

Fire engines were dispatched to the scene to prevent the flames spreading to homes and forests.