Tunisia: Fire in Beja - One Death Reported in Nefza

Tunis — A school director died from asphyxiation due to the various fires that have been reported in Nefza (Beja Governorate) since Monday.

The fire caused material and natural damage.

The flames damaged several houses, a forestry centre, citrus groves in Wechtata and hazelnut groves in Zwaraa, in addition to a large area of forests.

The fire in Nefza and Wechtata has spread further on Tuesday, affecting localities as Hraichia, Jwaliya, Taief, Hmaidia and Frahtiya, said a civil protection source.

