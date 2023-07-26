Nigeria: Governor to Inaugurate Special Advisers At Car Park - Official

Mr Adeleke took office on 27 November 2022 but he did not have a cabinet in place until July 19 this year.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has appointed 14 new special advisers, as well as a chairperson for the state's Teaching Service Commission, the spokesperson for the governor, Olawale Rasheed, has said.

In the appointments announced Wednesday, vice-chairpersons were also named for the state's agency for Arts and Culture, Tourism Board, Christians Pilgrims Board and Muslims Pilgrims Board. Chairpersons had earlier been named for those boards.

The new appointees, Mr Rasheed said, will be inaugurated 11 am Wednesday at the car park of the Governor's office in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The spokesperson did not say why that venue was chosen and it is unclear if it is a usual venue for such events in the state.

The new appointments are coming a few days after Governor Adeleke sworn in 25 commissioners for the state after eight months in office

Mr Adeleke took office on 27 November 2022 but he did not have a cabinet in place until July 19 this year. A day later, he named appointees to the boards of 21 boards in the state.

Below is the full press statement announcing Governor Adeleke's appointment of 14 advisers.

NEWS RELEASE

Governor Adeleke Appoints 14 More Special Advisers

To complete the governance structure , Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed 14 more Special Advisers, covering various sectors.

In an appointment issued after approval from the State House of Assembly, Governor Adeleke listed the new Advisers as follows:

1.Yemi Owolade

2. Teniola Lanlehin

3. Felix Lekan Olatunji

4. Dr Michael Oyerinde

5. Ademola Adeshina

6. Olusola Ajala

7. Bukola Onifade

8. Fausat Sarumi

9. Eniola Omotosho

10. Kehinde Alexander Oloke

11. Kamal Adekilekun

12. Olubi Adejobi

13. Prof Lukman Jumoda

14. Sir Adekunle Adepoju

Governor Adeleke further approved the appointment of Chairman and Vice Chairmen for some.non- statutory boards:

1. Bola Ojofehintimi - Vice Chairperson , Osun Tourism Board

2. Seyi Orolugbagbe - Vice Chairman , Arts and Culture

3. Bishop Mike Adewale - Vice Chairman , Christian Pilgrims Board

4. Alhaji Mudashiru Ibrahim Bebeto- Vice Chairman, Muslims Pilgrims Board

5. Tope Mustapha Adeyemi -TESCOM Chairman

All appointees are to be inaugurated by 11AM Wednesday at the Car Park of Governor's office.

Signed

Mallam Olawale Rasheed,

Spokesperson to the State Governor