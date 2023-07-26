Gambia: Barrow Becomes 1st Gambian Female Swimmer to Compete in World Aquatic Championship

Aminata Nia-Maria Barrow, who is fondly called Amie Barrow has become the first Gambian female swimmer to ever compete in the World Aquatics Swimming Championship currently ongoing in Fukuoka, Japan.

Amie Barrow, who also became the first Gambian female swimmer to compete in the women's 100 metre breaststroke achieved an outstanding timing of 1:14.32 during her first event heats on Monday.

Her timing even beats the national record for the men's 100m breaststroke of 1:14.50, which is currently held by Omar Darboe.

She will compete in her final event on Thursday 27 July 2023 in the women's 200m breaststroke.

In a similar development, Pap D. Jonga, on Sunday competed in the men's 50m Butterfly at the ongoing World Aquatics Championships.

Jonga, who recorded a timing of 29.78 also recorded his personal best in the men's 50m Butterfly.

Meanwhile, the 2023 World Aquatics Championships swimming competition began on Sunday, with a total of three Gambian swimmers representing the country at the championship in Japan.

The Gambian trio are Pap D. Jonga, Aminata Nia-Maria Barrow and Ousman Jobe respectively.

Pap D. Jonga, who is currently based in Abu Dhabi working as a swimming instructor is the first to represent The Gambia at the Olympic Games, in Rio 2016.

Pap is currently the national record holder for Men's 50m Freestyle and Men's 50m Butterfly in The Gambia.

Aminata Nia-Maria Barrow (also called Amie Barrow), is a United States based Gambian swimmer. She was born to a Gambian father and a Finnish mother.

Amie, who is on her first international competition has participated in many swimming competitions in the US with great success.

Ousman Jobe, a Gambian swimmer born on 27th November 2005 is the youngest among the three swimmers.

He is a fast-growing athlete and has so far participated in the CANA Zone II Championships 2022 in Senegal, and the 2022 CANA Senior African Championships in Tunisia.

This year's World Aquatics Championship will provide him the needed exposure, and experience but also serve as an opportunity for him to improve his timing.

Meanwhile Ousmane Jobe will compete in two events today, Tuesday 25th July and Friday 28th July 2023.