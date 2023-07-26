Gambia: Bombada Gain Promotion to 1st Division League

25 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Bombada FC on Thursday 20th July 2023 regained promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division League following their 4-3 post-match penalty shootouts win over Jam City after regulation time ended 1-1 in their promotion final play-off final played at the Real de Banjul Football Field in Basori.

Bombada thumped Gamtel 2-0 in their semi-final play-off match prior to their clash with Jam City, who beat Elite United 1-0 in the other play-off semi-final match.

Both sides came for the vital three points to gain promotion to the country's Elite League but regular time failed to produce a winner.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 4-3 in favour of Bombada.

Bombada now joined TMT FC and BST Galaxy FC in the country's Elite League.

