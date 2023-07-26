Gambia: Bombada Gain Promotion to 1st Division League

Bombada FC on Thursday 20th July 2023 regained promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division League following their 4-3 post-match penalty shootouts win over Jam City after regulation time ended 1-1 in their promotion final play-off final played at the Real de Banjul Football Field in Basori.

Bombada thumped Gamtel 2-0 in their semi-final play-off match prior to their clash with Jam City, who beat Elite United 1-0 in the other play-off semi-final match.

Both sides came for the vital three points to gain promotion to the country's Elite League but regular time failed to produce a winner.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 4-3 in favour of Bombada.

Bombada now joined TMT FC and BST Galaxy FC in the country's Elite League.