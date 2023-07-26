Gambia: 'I'm Happy to See Women's Football Season Completed Successfully'

The Senior National Women's team coordinator at The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Sainey Sissohore-Mboge, has expressed delight over the women football league season's successful completion.

Sissohore was speaking to journalists shortly after the coronation of the champions of the 2022-2023 Gambia Football Federation Women League One held at the Banjul Mini Stadium.

"Thanks to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) for making sure they played the national women league every year.

"This shows a significant development when it comes to women football development in the Gambia," Sissohore said.

Asked about the development of women football in the country, she said it is developing but that there are changes in the league.

"Things are changing because when I was playing football for The Gambia Police Forces formally (Interior), we were champions for several years," she pointed out.

She revealed that Red Scorpions have now dominated with Berewuleng also coming up.

She went on to say that the likes of Raptim, City Girls are also improving.

She added that women football is improving looking at the structure of the regional league especially West Coast Region who has stronger women football teams.

"Catherine Jatta joined Determine Girls who are participating in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) championship for a second time," she said.

She stated that the capacity of administrators and policymakers is also improving.