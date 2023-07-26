Gambia: Adama Jarju - Beacon of Hope in Gambia's Farming Transformation

Adama Jarju is an extraordinary young lady born in Sifoe village, Kombo South District, in 1990. She is currently engaged in farming at her village, making steady progress.

She attended Sifoe Lower Basic School and later proceeded to Sifoe Upper and Senior Secondary School.

Jarju graduated in 2009 and proceeded to the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Kanifing of Greater Banjul Area where she studied management.

Jarju has since embarked on small-scale farming to improve her life and generate income for herself and her family members.

She cultivates vegetables such as tomatoes, bananas, onions, potatoes and other crops.

Speaking to Youth Forum, Jarju says that farming has improved her life, as it has continued to generate income for her to take care of herself and her family.

Jarju, who was met fetching water from a well to water her crops, says she however needs support to improve the status of her farm.

She thus appeals for a helping hand from the government, the private sector, philanthropists, and NGOs to improve the status of her farm and expand its dimensions as regards size and types of crops.

She continues to appeal and urge her fellow youth to venture into farming, saying it would change their lives for the better.

"The youth should try to venture more into farming because farming will generate income for them and improve their lives," Jarju says, pointing out that farming enables her to support her family and also solve her economic challenges.

The foresighted lady also calls on the Ministry of Agriculture to invest heavily in the sector to attract more Gambian youths to farming and even create employment opportunities for them.

"Investing in agriculture will enable the youth to engage in farming and also prevent a lot more from seeking the back way to Europe in search of greener pasture," she advises.

Jarju further pointed out that she has a female football team called Yakarr Football Academy, who are currently participating in the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The young and exuberant lady with bright ideas and dogged determination to make the most of farming is also a certified sports coach.