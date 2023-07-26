Gambia: 12 Teams Battling for Places in Sukuta Nawetan Proper

The Sukuta Sports Committee (SSC) has kickoff its 2023 'nawetan' qualifiers with 12 teams battling for the available spots in the nawetan proper.

The 12 teams nawetan qualifier is divided into six fixtures with all games being playing at the Demba-Du Mini Stadium in Sukuta.

H.D.W started the Sukuta qualifiers with a 5-4 post-match penalty shootout win over Salagi Layout FC during a game played on Saturday.

This victory sent H.D.W. into the second and final round of the qualifiers, while Salagi Layout will hang their boots until next year to again participate and try their luck.

Meanwhile, today, Tuesday, Next Level will take on Kingston. Hungry Lions will battle it out against BK Bantaba tomorrow, Wednesday.

Junction Ba FA will entertain Ajax A. Boys on Thursday. SBI will play against Teachers while Raba will scuffle against Sonada in the final first round fixtures.