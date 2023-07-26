Gambia: PURA Presents 10 Internet Protocol Telephone Sets to GFRS

25 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Dem

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) last Thursday presented ten internet protocol telephone sets to the Gambia Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) to set emergency call response center for the fire service.

The move, comes in the growing need for such services considering the crucial role played by GFRS in responding to emergencies.

At the event, Yusupha M. Jobe, director general of PURA, acknowledged that the equipment would greatly enhance the work of GFRS in their quest to serve the Gambian community by extension humanity.

Jobe maintained that the donation is in fulfillment of the authority's corporate social responsibility.

"This latest donation is part of consolidation of an already existing cordial relationship triggered by the signed Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions," DG Jobe added.

DG Jobe noted that they currently are sponsoring a radio sensitisation programme by the fire service, recalling that last year, PURA organised training on fire safety and operation of fire extinguishers for the newly recruited Petroleum Inspectors of the Authority.

For his part, Amat Janha, Assistant Chief at The Gambia Fire and Rescue Service, acknowledged the support given, saying the management of GFRS is always grateful to PURA for their support.

The donated equipment, he added, would enhance their day- to-day work to be more effective per their mandate.

"The donation will greatly improve our communication and smoothen our work."he added.

