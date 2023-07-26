Gambia: Govt Engages EU for More Integration

Dr. Mamadou Tangara, the minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad on Monday revealed that The Gambia has been engaging the European Union to considering the plight of its nationals that are currently within the EU Jurisdiction and have been law abiding to be considered for integration.

Tangara, who was speaking at a press briefing, says this is designed in ensuring a "comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership" on migration with the European Union and member states.

He added that the Cabinet has met over the matter and the government would soon negotiate with the Federal Republic of Germany bilaterally to explore the new law on residence permit that came into effect on 1 January 2023, allowing migrants who have already lived in Germany for at least five years by 31 October 2022, to apply for a temporary German residence permit.

"This temporary permit will allow holders time (18 months) to further regularize their statuses whilst in Germany, to become holders of the regular German residence permit," Foreign Affairs minister said.

Gambian migrants in Germany are qualified for a residence permit under these new arrangements and that some Gambians have already been successful in obtaining permits after applying under the new system. The requirements include having committed no crime and acquiring proficiency of the German Language.

Dr. Tangara said that with the opening of the German Embassy in Banjul which will soon be followed by the opening of the Gambian Embassy in Germany, will result in a stronger partnership between the two countries and people. This strengthened bilateral ties will no doubt offer a greater opportunity for Gambian nationals irregularly residing in Germany.