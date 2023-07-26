Gambia: UTGDA, NHRC Train Students On Human Right, Others

University of the Gambia Debate Association (UTGDA) in partnership with the National Commission of Human Rights (NHRC) has recently trained students from the University of The Gambia, University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology, and Management Development Institute.

The training, held at University of The Gambia Law Faculty on Thursday, was geared towards building the capacity of the students on debate, public speaking and to sensitise them on human rights issues and the role of the National Human Rights Commission.

Alieu Saho, vice president of UTG's Debate Association said they previously trained high school and tertiary level students on concepts and proposals of writing, report writing, food handling, debate and public speaking whilst the National Human Rights Commission as their partner trained the said students on the importance of human rights and role of NHRC.

Mr Saho noted that they plan to organise other debates in the coming months both in urban and rural Gambia as well as advocate for important issues related to education, human rights and migration.

He stated that they have improved the capacity of students who underwent their trainings.

However, he said they are challenged with finance and therefore urged trainees to utilise the knowledge gained as well as share it with others.

Modou Lamin Demba, a trainee described the training as a good session in building their capacity as students. He added that some of the knowledge acquired from the capacity building training are things they come across in their daily lives.

He noted noted that prior to the training, he had no idea about concept notes or proposal writing and therefore thanked organisers.

Aminata L.B. Ceesay, an investigator at the National Human Rights Commission said the purpose of the engagement was to ensure more people especially students are sensitised on human rights issues and the role and mandate of the NHRC.

She added that she hoped the training would equip participants with knowledge on how to lodge complaints at the Commission, their website and social media handles.

She encouraged the trainees and citizens to lodge human rights issues complaints online.