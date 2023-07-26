Gambia: Direct Aid Hands Over Newly Built Masjid Worth D8 Million to Zaidi Foundation

Direct Aid International, a non-political, non-sectarian organisation on Sunday handed over a newly constructed Masjid (mosque) complex worth D8 million to Bubacar Zaidi Jallow Foundation as part of their contribution in promoting Islamic religion and education across the world.

The handing over ceremony was held at the mosque's complex in Tabokoto.

The occasion was witnessed by members of the Bubacar Zaidi Foundation and officials from Direct Aid among others.

The Masjid measures about 400 square metres and accommodates over 800 worshippers. It is believed to be the biggest project ever executed by the Direct Aid Gambia Office.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Chief Justice of The Gambia who doubles as the khalifa general of Bansang, Alhaji Hassan Bubacarr Jallow, described mosques as centers of learning and study of the Qur'an and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad SAW.

"Mosques are the heart of the Islamic life. They serve for prayers, for events during Islam's holiest month of Ramadan, as centers for education and information, places for social welfare, and also for dispute settlement. The Imam of Masjid is the religious leader of the mosque and the person who leads the prayers," he told the gathering.

Khalifa General Jallow added that a mosque brings the community together as it acts as many things; a social centre, a community centre and an educational centre as it has many events which welcome both old and new members of the mosque.

He indicated that prayers in mosques with congregation are considered the best way of offering prayers to Allah Almighty. "Most of the Muslims prefer to offer prayer in congregation and avoid individual prayers for fear of using wrong ways. We all should try to offer prayers with the congregation in mosques for getting greater rewards in the best manner."

According to him, this newly built mosque could accommodate up to 800 worshippers with an upper level reserved exclusively for female worshippers.

Khalifa General Jallow thus thanked Dr. Wally Ndow for providing them the land in Tabokoto in order to construct the mosque.

Abdellatif Ourahou, Direct Aid's country director said the mosque will serve as a learning place where the children will learn to have knowledge.

He tasked the beneficiaries to continue praying for the donors so that they could continue to do more for the people of The Gambia.

Fabakary Fadera, the general manager of Nema General Merchandise and Construction Company Limited and the contractor of the mosque, said the contract was signed two years back and they have gone a long way to come this far.

Mr. Fadera thanked Direct Aid through Zaidi Foundation for the trust and confidence they have in him in awarding his company the contract.

He commended residents for the support rendered during the construction of the mosque.

Imam Alhagie Ahmad Tijan Barry, the imam of the new mosque welcomed the gathering while returning praises to Allah for making the day possible.

Direct Aid - formerly Africa Muslim Agency is dedicated to bringing a sense of normalcy to international crisis situations in its commitment to provide direct aid to the world's most isolated from other sources of assistance.

The Masjid will be inaugurated shortly. The land was donated by family of Kate Alh Salieu Ndow led by Dr Wally Ndow to the Sheikh Alh Bubacar Zaidi Jallow Islamic Development Foundation.