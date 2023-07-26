Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Makes New Ministerial Appointments

25 July 2023
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Hon. Freda Prempeh, as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

She takes over from Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, whose letter of resignation, dated Saturday, 22nd July 2023, was accepted by the President on Saturday, 22nd July 2023.

President Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Roads and Highways, respectively, has also appointed the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East, Hon. Mavis Nkansah Boadu, as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for Tatale/Sanguli, Hon. Thomas Mbomba, as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.

These appointments take effect immediately.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications

Office of the President

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.