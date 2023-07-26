Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Makes New Ministerial Appointments

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Hon. Freda Prempeh, as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

She takes over from Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, whose letter of resignation, dated Saturday, 22nd July 2023, was accepted by the President on Saturday, 22nd July 2023.

President Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Roads and Highways, respectively, has also appointed the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East, Hon. Mavis Nkansah Boadu, as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for Tatale/Sanguli, Hon. Thomas Mbomba, as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.

These appointments take effect immediately.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications

Office of the President