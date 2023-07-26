Liberia: LFA Appoints Ethiopian Selam Zeray On a Two-Year Contract As Women's National Team Head Coach

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has announced the appointment of Ethiopian Selamawit Zeray Kebede as new head coach of the women's national team.

Kebede, who is known in her native Ethiopia as Selam Zeray, penned a two-year deal to manage Liberia's senior women's team.

Before she departed from Ethiopia, Kebede told The reporter, "The contract is for two years, with a potential of getting a one-year extension. After two years, the contract will be canceled if I or they are not satisfied. Depending on how we perform, we may explore adding more years,"

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) instructor and a License 'A' coach will be unveiled at the LFA headquarters on 27 July. She was one of eight finalists after a five-month hiring process and revision of candidates for the position.

According to sources, she will supervise the under-15 and 17 teams, but her primary mandate is to ensure the women's national team qualifies for the AFCON.

Kebede is a former player and Ethiopian coach. She immediately stopped playing football after she began her coaching career.

She first started coaching men's football before serving as head coach of both the Ethiopian senior women's national team and the youth team, including St. George's women's team, during Olympic and African Cup qualifying rounds.

She has worked as a CAF instructor for Ethiopia for several years and coached the Akaki Kaliti women's squad in the recent season.