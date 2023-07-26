Nigeria: Nollywood Actors Plan to Storm America for International Film Festival

Nollywood actors under the aegis of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, have set plans in motion to storm Miami, the United States for their first-ever International film festival.

The film festival is billed to hold from November 9 through 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Announcing this development at a press conference held in Lagos, Tuesday, the National President of the guild, Mr. Emeka Rollas said reality TV star, Nancy Isime and US-Based actor, Joseph Benjamin will host the three-day film festival, which is expected to have over 70 Nollywood actors in attendance.

According to him, the film festival as an initiative of the AGN is to ensure a growth system in Nollywood for actors. During the festival, Nollywood actors will have the opportunity to network with international agents as well as their Hollywood counterparts.

His words: "In the last 25 years in Nollywood, if you calculate the rate at which an average actor grows, especially in the international space, it is not encouraging.

"Hence, we initiated a programme where the actors would have a physical interaction, collaboration, and relationship with the international market to gain them recognition and global profiling."

Rollas who was re-elected the AGN president in November 2022 after serving his first tenure in 2019, noted that the film festival is part of his road-map in navigating the guild to the international community.

Speaking in the same vein, actress Alex Okoroji, who's the organizing committee chairperson for the AGN International festival, noted that the festival poised to grow Nollywood as an industry and the Nigerian economy at large.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the AGN international festival to Miami, which is a city with a vibrant cultural scene and a large population of African immigrants."

"This festival is a celebration of the brightest Nigerian film and television actors, and it would feature a panel discussion, city tours, workshops, and seminars, where actors and filmmakers can learn from each other, as well as engage with their fans and supporters in the diaspora," she stated.