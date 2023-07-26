Nigeria: DSS Rearrest of Emefiele On Alleged Terrorism Ground, Void, Laughable - ACJHR

A civil society organisation (CSO), African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has described the rearrest of the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, by the Department of State Services (DSS) on the grounds of terrorism as void and laughable, saying an earlier court judgement had voided the terrorism allegations him and barred the secret police from arresting him.

The secret police and officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) had clashed over the agency's move to take custody of the suspended and embattled Apex Bank Chief after Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of the N20 million on Tuesday. Eventually, DSS operatives took custody of Emefiele after the physical fight.

The human rights organisation, in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Mr. Abubakar Isa, on Wednesday, said it's laughable that a supposed Intelligence Agency rearrested someone on claims of something that has already been ruled on by a competent court of law.

The statement reads, "it's laughable that a supposed Intelligence Agency, rearrested Emefiele on claims of something that has already been ruled on by a competent court of law. Is the DSS now saying that the judiciary is wrong, incompetent and their judgement doesn't matter so long as it doesn't favour them?

"Months ago, Justice M. A. Hassan of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) restrained the Department of State Services (DSS) and four others from arresting or detaining Emefiele over alleged terrorism financing. The judge held that the DSS acted wrongfully and illegally in instigating President Muhammadu Buhari against Godwin Emefiele in respect of the exercise of his statutory duty relating to the issuance of monetary policies and directives in the interest of the National Security and economy.

"Again recently a High Court sitting in Abuja presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu ordered DSS to immediately release Emefiele, from detention or charge him to court. It's clear that the secret police has a vendetta against Emefiele because despite several court rulings the operatives have refused to obey any and have continued to disrespect the judiciary. It's a huge disgrace what happened at the federal high court in Lagos yesterday. President Tinubu should not allow the DSS to tarnish his hard-earned reputation as a world-renowned democrat."