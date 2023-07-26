Nigeria: Truck Crushes Ogun Monarch Inside 'Keke Napep'

26 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

A truck ran over the tricycle and killed the monarch instantly on the Ota-Idiroko expressway, close to Winners Chapel.

A traditional ruler died on Tuesday when a truck crushed the tricycle in which he was commuting.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the truck ran over the tricycle and instantly killed Abraham Bankole, the Olu of Onibuku in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. The driver of the tricycle and another passenger however escaped unhurt.

The accident occurred on the Ota-Idiroko expressway, close to Winners Chapel.

The truck with registration number EPE 252 XF hit the tricycle while the monarch was alighting.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Florence Okpe, said she "was informed of the incident today (Tuesday)."

Ms Okpe, however, said she was yet to be fully briefed by the FRSC in Ota Unit.

A traditional ruler in Ogun West senatorial district, who did not want his name in print, also confirmed the incident. He expressed shock over the third-class traditional ruler commuting in a tricycle.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether the deceased has a car or chose to commute in a tricycle due to the hike in the pump price of petrol.

The monarch's remains, it was gathered, have been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ota.

