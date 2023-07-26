Ghana: Alleged Plot to Remove IGP - Parliament Sets up Committee to Investigate Leaked Tape

A seven-member special committee of Parliament has been constituted to investigate the veracity of a leaked tape on which voices were heard plotting the possible removal of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, from office.

Members of the committee are MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman; Okaikoi Central MP, Patrick Yaw Boamah and Ophelia Mensah, MP, Mfantseman; all members of the Majority caucus.

The rest are MP for Builsa North, James Agalga, Vice Chairman; Eric Opoku, MP, Asunafo South, Superintendent (Rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, MP, Wa West; all of the Minority caucus.

A seventh member, Dr Isaac Lartey Annan, a human rights lawyer, is the technical person on the committee.

The setting up of the committee comes barely two weeks after the Deputy Minority Leader and MP for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, on July 13, made an urgent statement on the floor for the tape to be probed.

Announcing the composition of the committee in Parliament, in Accra, yesterday, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, gave members up to September 10, 2023, to submit a report.

The terms of reference of the committee will be to establish the authenticity of the leaked audio recording and investigate the veracity of the conspiracy to remove the IGP.

The members are also to investigate any other matter contained in the audio recording and recommend sanctions to persons found culpable where appropriate.

The ad-hoc committee is also to make recommendations for reforms where necessary and take such other recommendations and consequential orders as the committee may deem appropriate.

"I particularly will take interest in this matter and make sure that it is well done for your consideration," the Speaker said yesterday underscoring the importance of the Committee.

On July 13, Mr Buah said the content of the leaked tape ought not be taken lightly hence the need for same to be investigated.

"It boils down to the security of this country and it is important that this House gets to know the authenticity of that leaked tape," he said.

But, Minister of The Interior, and MP for Nandom, Ambrose Dery, said there is no plot to remove Dr Dampare from office, giving assurance to the public that "There is no plot to remove anybody."

Mr Dery said, "I can assure you that I serve a President who is committed and has respect for human rights. Under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we will make sure that 2024 is peaceful.

"One thing to be sure, 2024 will not be a violent election by anybody and no one will want to thwart the will of the people. If you vote us in, you vote us in, if you vote us out, you vote us out."

On the yet-to-be authenticated tape, the voices were heard saying that if Dr Dampare remained at post, it would be impossible for the governing party to win the 2024 polls.

To this end, the voices said he (IGP) ought to be replaced with someone who would assist the party win the polls.