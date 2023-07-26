Ghana: Adisadel College Housemaster Interdicted

The housemaster at Adisadel College, in Cape Coast, in the Central Region, Ekow Holman, has been interdicted pending investigation into an assault on a student by a senior colleague,captured in a viral video.

A statement signed by the Head Master of the School, Samuel Kofi Adgodo, and cited by the Ghanaian Times,indicated that the housemaster would be reinstated depending on the outcome of the investigation.

This comes on the back of a video that went viral in which a student smashed the head of his school mate against the metallic bed frame in the dormitory, leaving him with a swollen face.

The victim, who appeared younger, had bruises on his face, while other students looked on and videoed the incident.

Due to this, management of the school has suspended the abuser, who is expected to write his West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The victim has also been suspended for failure to report the incident to the school authorities, but he will write his exams on campus with parental escort.

The video, which has been circulating on social media, has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety of students within the country's educational institutions.

The Ghana Education Service(GES) in a statement signed by the Public Relations Head, Cassandra Twum, commended the management of Adisadel Collegethe swift response to the incident, describing it as a "barbaric act of violence," by the culprit.

It said the service viewed the act of violence in schools as utterly unacceptable and detrimental to the overall well-being of students.

The GESsaid it was resolute in its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the nation.

The statement said the GES had directed the Central Regional Director of Education to collaborate with Adisadel College and relevant law enforcement agencies to probe the matter, and gave the assurance that it would take the incident very seriously.