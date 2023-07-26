Ghana: Guyana Boxing Fed. Pres Calls On Azumah

The President of Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Mr Steve Ninvalie, arrived in Ghana last week to commence a week-long familiarisation and working visit to the country.

Accompanied by his wife, Noela Matindale and eight-year old son, Khalsan Ninvalie, they were met on arrival by a Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) management team led by its President, Mr Bernard Quartey.

Others present at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome Mr Ninvalie included Messrs Dauda Fuseini and Solomon Otoo Lartey, the first and second Vice Presidents of the GBF, Daniel Quartey, the Black Bombers Physiotherapist and George Lamptey, the immediate past president of the GBF.

On Monday, Mr Ninvalie, who doubles as Guyana's Director of Sports, called on Ghana's boxing legend, Azumah Nelson, at his residence at New Achimota in Accra.

The meeting afforded the two personalities and the GBF to discuss the promotion and development of boxing in the two countries and found ways both countries can have exchange programmes.

Mr Ninvalie was elated at the meeting to see the three-time world champion and called for a partnership project between Ghana and Guyana in the development of boxing by tapping into Azumah's experience, achievement and pedigree.

Responding, Azumah expressed gratitude for the visit and pledged to offer any assistance geared towards promoting and developing the sports in the two sister countries.

Present at the meeting were Messrs Yoofi Boham, a boxing promoter, Match Maker, Manager and father in-law of Azumah Nelson, Mr Yaw Sakyi Afari, a Special Aide to the former world champion and Mr Joojo Ephson, Director of Communication of the GBA. The highlight of the visit was an expected call on the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi, to lead to a signing of a bilateral mutual cooperation agreement between Ghana and Guyana.