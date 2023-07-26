Ghana: Winners of 2022/23 FA Competitions Receive Payments

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has made payments to winners of the various competitions in the 2022/23 football season.

These merit awards include Prize money for the winner of the betPawa Premier League, as well as the first and second runners up, winner of the MTN FA Cup, the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, Women's FA Cup and the Futsal Premier League.

Merit awards for Beach Soccer Premier League, the Women's Premier Super Cup, the Division One League Super Cup and the KGL Foundation U-17 Regional Championship will be cleared as soon as the competitions come to an end.

Others include prize money for winners of each of the three zones in the Access Bank Division One League and the three clubs that finished second in Zone One, Two and Three.

According to the breakdown, Medeama SC was the highest earner, pocketing GHȻ300, 00 for winning the Premier League with the runners up earning GHȻ150,000 and GHȻ80,000 respectively.

The three winners of the zonal Division One League (DOL) received GHȻ50,000 each with their runners-up receiving GHȻ30,000 while FA Cup winners, Dreams FC, pocketed GHȻ100,000 and runner-up King Faisal receiving GHȻ50,000.

The women's FA Cup winners took home GHȻ30,000 with the runners up also receiving GHȻ10,000; Women's Premier League had GHȻ50,000 and runner up receiving GHȻ30,000.

In beach soccer, the winner received GHȻ15,000, with first, second and third runners up receiving GHȻ7,500, GHȻ3,000 and GHȻ1,500 as winner of E-Trophy pockets GHȻ5,000, first runner up GHȻ2,500, second runner up GHȻ1,500 and third runner up GHȻ1,000.

The DOL Super Cup winner earned GHȻ15,000, runner up GHȻ8,000, second runner up GHȻ5,000 and Women's Super-Cup winner taking home GHȻ15,000, first runner up GHȻ8,000 and second runner up GHȻ5,000.

The top three Futsal FA Cup winners received GHȻ2,000, GHȻ1,500 and GHȻ1,000 respectively with Beach Soccer Premier League winner and runner up expected to receive GHȻ15,000 and GHȻ7,000, respectively.

The Futsal Premier League winner will pocket GHȻ10,000 and runner up taking home GHȻ5,000.

In the KGL U-17, winner would receive GHȻ20,000, first runner up GHȻ10,000, second runner up GHȻ5,000 and third runner up GHȻ3,000.