Ghana: TOSA 1983 Year Group Supports Alma Mater

Tema — The 1983 year-group of the Tema Secondary School Old Students Association (TOSA) is funding the construction of a 16-seater washroom facility for their alma mater to serve not only students and staff, but also visitors to the school.

The President for the 1983 year group, Mr Julius Ogo who performed the sod cutting at the weekend to begin construction, said the $ 50,000 project was an appreciation of the old students to the school for its contribution to their progress in various aspects of their lives in commemoration of 40 years of leaving the school.

He was optimistic that it would help to reduce pressure on existing washrooms currently in use and treat persons who visited the school with dignity.

The Contractor, Mr Seth Bampoe assured that Pathak and Rocky 77 Limited would meet the deadline scheduled for November this year.

He said two washrooms had been designated for persons living with disability.

The Headmaster of the School, Emmanuel Kobina Baidoo, said the intervention of the group was timely, and applauded them for following the tradition of giving back to the school.

He encouraged all other old students to follow their example to support the school to deal with any challenge.